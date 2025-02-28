Ramzan to begin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

22:29





The Holy Mosque's X account, representing Saudi Arabia's holy mosques in Mecca and Madinah said, "The Ramadan Crescent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Saturday 1st March will be the first day of Ramadan 1446 Hijri."





Several media outlets subsequently confirmed the news.





Following the announcement, Muslims here will begin their observance of the holy month with fasting and late-evening prayers being central practices that will be observed during this time.





The start of the holy month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.





This year, the United Arab Emirates used artificial intelligence-powered drones to help sight the Ramzan crescent, the UAE Council for Fatwa announced earlier, becoming the first in the world to do so.





The task was made challenging by intermittent cloud cover over the skies of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. -- PTI

Ramzan will begin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as the crescent moon announcing the beginning of the Muslim holy month was sighted on Friday evening, authorities in Dubai have announced.