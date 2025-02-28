Ramzan to begin from Sunday in India

23:53

Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri Mosque Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said Delhi-NCR was cloudy since morning, due to which the moon was not visible here.





He said that many places, including Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were contacted, but sighting of the moon was not confirmed from anywhere.





Ahmed said that usually the moon is seen in the Kutch area of ????Gujarat, but there was no news of sighting from there also.





He said therefore it was decided that the first fast will be on March 2, i.e. Sunday.





According to the Islamic calendar, a month is of 29 or 30 days. The number of days in the month depends on the sighting of the moon.





He said that Saturday is the 30th day of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. -- PTI

