Pune bus rape accused in police custody till Mar 12

Fri, 28 February 2025
A court on Friday sent a 37-year-old man accused of raping a woman inside an empty parked state transport bus at Swargate depot in Pune city to police custody till March 12. 

The accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade, was nabbed from a paddy field following an extensive search operation carried out with the help of drones and sniffer dogs around midnight on Thursday in Shirur tehsil of Pune district. 

He was formally arrested and produced before the Pune Sessions Court amid heavy police security. 

The police submitted a remand application to the court and sought Gade's custody for 14 days. 

They told the court the accused engaged the 26-year-old victim in conversation at the Swargate terminus on Tuesday morning, calling her 'didi' (sister) and took her to an empty 'Shiv Shahi' bus parked in the depot premises and raped her. 

Gade, who faces half a dozen criminal cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts, is clearly seen in the CCTV footage of the bus terminus on the day of the incident, according to the police. 

The data of the mobile phone he was using was yet to be recovered, they informed the court. -- PTI

