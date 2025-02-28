HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Over 500 services of Maha to be available through WhatsApp

Fri, 28 February 2025
23:24
In a push towards digital governance, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that more than 500 services from its 'Aaple Sarkar' portal will now be available through WhatsApp. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement during the inauguration of `Mumbai Tech Week 2025' here, where an MoU was signed between the state's Information Technology Department and Meta, which owns WhatsApp. 

Additionally, an agreement was signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for allotment of land in the Bandra Kurla Complex here for the NPCI's global headquarters. 

A `Knowledge AI Hub' will be established in collaboration with TEAM to promote advancements in artificial intelligence, an official statement said. 

The government also announced the establishment of an Entrepreneurship Museum to inspire and support start-ups. -- PTI

