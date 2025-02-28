Massive avalanche near India-China border, 57 trapped

13:57

A massive avalanche struck near the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in the border area of Mana, Uttarakhand, trapping 57 workers engaged in road construction, police officials said on Wednesday.





IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, spokesperson for the Police Headquarters, told ANI that rescue operations were underway, and so far, 10 workers had been rescued and transported to an army camp in critical condition.





BRO Executive Engineer C R Meena confirmed that 57 workers were at the site when the avalanche occurred.





Rescue efforts have been hindered by heavy snowfall, making access to the affected area difficult.





"Three to four ambulances have been dispatched, but reaching the trapped workers remains a significant challenge," Meena stated.





Authorities are coordinating with the army and disaster response teams to expedite the rescue mission. -- ANI