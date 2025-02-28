HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
10:20
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Friday mirroring deep cuts in global markets after the latest announcement of additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products rattled investors.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 871 points to 73,740 in early trade. The NSE Nifty slumped 269 points to 22,275. From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Maruti were the biggest laggards. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the only gainers from the pack.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!
LIVE! Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!

Pune bus rape accused nabbed in Shirur
Pune bus rape accused nabbed in Shirur

A man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station was detained in Shirur Tehsil on Friday, police said.

SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter
SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter

South Central Railway has joined the rescue teams that are engaged in locating the eight persons who remain trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel for the past six days, with necessary equipment, a senior official said on Friday.

Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation
Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation

'Peninsular Indians could ask 'Why should we contribute half of India's tax revenues if we account for only a quarter of the seats in the Lok Sabha?'.''The rest of the country seems likely to counter that 'democracy means one vote per...

How I Became A Coorg By Order!
How I Became A Coorg By Order!

'After his warm and affectionate farewell speech, the Chief of Staff of the formation asked me, "So, now you are off to Coorg to look after your coffee estates?"'For the last time, in Army uniform and much to his surprise, I replied,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD