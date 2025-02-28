Man held for filming, sharing videos of women at Kumbh

01:07

A senior police official said that during the interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that he filmed the videos to gain social media followers and monetise his content on YouTube.





The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Jha, a resident of the Hooghly district, West Bengal.





A case has been registered against him at the Cyber Crime Police Station under sections 296/79 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the IT Act, the official added. -- PTI

The police in Prayagraj have arrested a man for allegedly recording videos of women bathing and changing clothes during the Maha Kumbh and uploading them on YouTube, officials said Thursday.