HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha CM's office receives bomb threat from Pak number

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
15:01
image
Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday received a message from a Pakistani number, threatening to attack Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials said.

According to Mumbai Police, the person introduced himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza.

"Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number sent by a person introducing himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, threatening to attack Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said.

Following the threat, the Worli Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Earlier on February 21, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also received a death threat.

Eknath Shinde responded to a recent death threat, stating that such threats were not new to him.

"Threats have come before too. There were many threats when the dance bar was closed. There were threats to kill me, and attempts were made, but I was not afraid. The Naxalites had threatened me, but I did not give in to their threats... I did the work of starting the first industrial project in Gadchiroli," he said.

The Mumbai police arrested two persons from Buldhana in connection with an email threatening to bomb the car of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha CM's office receives bomb threat from Pak number
LIVE! Maha CM's office receives bomb threat from Pak number

57 workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli
57 workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli

Fifty-seven labourers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were trapped under an avalanche near the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday. The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation...

Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'
Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'

As the Indian stock markets tumble under the panic set off by US President Donald Trump's tariff tantrums, three market experts weigh in on the reasons behind this fall, how much pain is left and how should investors adapt their...

Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'
Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has resolved her long-running defamation case with veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar through mediation. Ranaut posted a photo with Akhtar on Instagram and said the cinema veteran was "kind and...

CT 2025 UPDATES: Zadran, Atal fight for runs
CT 2025 UPDATES: Zadran, Atal fight for runs

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD