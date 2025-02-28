Kangana, Javed Akhtar resolve defamation case

13:26





The lyricist had filed a case against her.





Sharing a rare, happy picture of herself with Javed Akhtar, Kangana updated fans that they are likely to collaborate for her future film.





Kangana shared the picture alongside and wrote in the caption, "Today Javed Ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through meditation, in the mediation Javed Ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial."

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have mutually sorted their ongoing defamation case, as per the Dhakaad actor's new post.