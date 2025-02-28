HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In Delhi, Ursula von der Leyen, EU commissioners take 'Hydrogen Bus'

Fri, 28 February 2025
14:09
Team India meets Team EU
European Commission Commissioners on Friday arrived at the Hyderabad House venue in the national capital onboard a bus powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which was developed and operated in collaboration with Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). 

The EU Commission Commissioners smiled for cameras as they sat in the bus that transported them to Hyderabad House, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held bilateral delegation level talks. Photographs shared by the external,affairs ministry showed PM Modi welcoming Ursula von der Leyen before proceeding for talks. They ware seen in conversation as they stood near the bus. 

The European Commission President is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of European College of Commissioners. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel received Ursula von der Leyen at the airport. -- ANI

