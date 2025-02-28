If you can keep your head when... Tharoor quotes Kipling

10:35





With his future in the Congress unclear, four-time MP Shashi Tharoor finds himself at a crossroads. He's welcomed by the Left, courted by the BJP, and experts speculate he could even launch his own political outfit. Will he carve a new path or join the BJP or remain adrift in the Congress?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this splendid reading of Rudyard Kipling's poem 'If', read by actor and legend Michael Caine: Tharoor shares the video of the reading and writes, "Not a fan of Kipling's imperialist delusions, but there's something about his poem that resonates with me particularly these days: 'if you can keep your head when those about you are losing theirs, and blaming it on you'.''