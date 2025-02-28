HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

If you can keep your head when... Tharoor quotes Kipling

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
10:35
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this splendid reading of Rudyard Kipling's poem 'If', read by actor and legend Michael Caine: Tharoor shares the video of the reading and writes, "Not a fan of Kipling's imperialist delusions, but there's something about his poem that resonates with me particularly these days: 'if you can keep your head when those about you are losing theirs, and blaming it on you'.''

With his future in the Congress unclear, four-time MP Shashi Tharoor finds himself at a crossroads. He's welcomed by the Left, courted by the BJP, and experts speculate he could even launch his own political outfit. Will he carve a new path or join the BJP or remain adrift in the Congress?

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!
LIVE! Market mayhem: Sensex down over 800 points!

Pune bus rape accused nabbed in Shirur
Pune bus rape accused nabbed in Shirur

A man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune's Swargate bus station was detained in Shirur Tehsil on Friday, police said.

SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter
SLBC tunnel collapse: Railways helps with plasma cutter

South Central Railway has joined the rescue teams that are engaged in locating the eight persons who remain trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel for the past six days, with necessary equipment, a senior official said on Friday.

Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation
Why The South Is Worried About Delimitation

'Peninsular Indians could ask 'Why should we contribute half of India's tax revenues if we account for only a quarter of the seats in the Lok Sabha?'.''The rest of the country seems likely to counter that 'democracy means one vote per...

How I Became A Coorg By Order!
How I Became A Coorg By Order!

'After his warm and affectionate farewell speech, the Chief of Staff of the formation asked me, "So, now you are off to Coorg to look after your coffee estates?"'For the last time, in Army uniform and much to his surprise, I replied,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD