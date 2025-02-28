If you can keep your head when... Tharoor quotes Kipling

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this splendid reading of Rudyard Kipling's poem 'If', read by actor and legend Michael Caine: Tharoor shares the video of the reading and writes, "Not a fan of Kipling's imperialist delusions, but there's something about his poem that resonates with me particularly these days: 'if you can keep your head when those about you are losing theirs, and blaming it on you'.''
With his future in the Congress unclear, four-time MP Shashi Tharoor finds himself at a crossroads. He's welcomed by the Left, courted by the BJP, and experts speculate he could even launch his own political outfit. Will he carve a new path or join the BJP or remain adrift in the Congress?