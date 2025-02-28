HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gene Hackman, wife's deaths labeled 'suspicious'

Fri, 28 February 2025
12:10
image
The deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa are under investigation by authorities after their bodies were found in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday. 

Although foul play is not currently suspected, investigators have labeled the deaths "suspicious" and have launched a thorough search and investigation to determine the cause, according to Variety. 

Two maintenance workers discovered Hackman and Arakawa's bodies in separate areas of their home. Arakawa was found lying on the bathroom floor, with an open prescription pill bottle and scattered pills nearby. Hackman was located in the mud room, adjacent to the kitchen, with his sunglasses by his side. Both appeared to have fallen to the ground. In addition, a dead dog was discovered near Arakawa's body in the bathroom closet, while two healthy dogs were found on the property, according to Variety.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the scene, noted no signs of forced entry into the home. Fire department and gas company personnel checked for a possible gas leak or carbon monoxide poisoning, but no signs of such hazards were detected. 

"No obvious signs of a gas leak," said Det. Roy Arndt in a search warrant affidavit, though the circumstances were deemed suspicious enough to warrant further investigation, according to Variety. The bodies showed clear signs of decomposition. Arakawa's body had bloating in her face and mummification of her hands and feet. Hackman's body exhibited similar signs, according to the affidavit. 

A space heater was found near Arakawa's body, which could have fallen had she collapsed suddenly, the detective noted, as per Variety. Detectives have requested a search of the home for phones, video evidence, DNA, fingerprints, and any possible weapons. While there were no visible signs of trauma, investigators are also looking into blunt or sharp objects that might have been used. 

The search warrant, granted by Judge John Rysanek, allowed for an inspection of the residence once it was deemed safe. The Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) conducted autopsies on Thursday, confirming that no traumatic injuries, such as gunshot wounds or stab wounds, were present on either body. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests are ongoing. -- ANI

