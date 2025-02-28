HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Family of comatose Indian student gets US visa

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
11:31
Neelam Shinde's father said they got the visa in 30 minutes
Neelam Shinde's father said they got the visa in 30 minutes
US Embassy grants visa to family of Neelam Shinde, who is admitted in a hospital there after suffering serious injuries in a road accident in California. 

Her father Tanhaji Shinde said: "I received a phone call from her roommate on February 16. However, she didn't tell me about the accident. Later, she informed Neelam's uncle about it. She is still in coma, however, her condition has improved slightly. We came here (to the embassy). They took our interview and granted visa in half an hour. We will leave (for the US) tomorrow. Both the Cental and Maharashtra government helped us a lot. The media also helped us. My daughter is in coma, we can't do much. I just wish she gets well soon."

On Wednesday, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule s urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Embassy in the US to help Neelam Shinde's father, Tanaji Shinde in getting US visa as he needs to visit her due to the medical emergency.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Markets crash, investors poorer by Rs 7.46L cr
LIVE! Markets crash, investors poorer by Rs 7.46L cr

Pune rape accused was hiding in paddy field
Pune rape accused was hiding in paddy field

A 37-year-old man accused of raping a woman inside a bus at Swargate bus station in Pune was arrested after a days-long manhunt. The accused, Dattaray Ramdas Gade, was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil. Police used...

'Disgusting Bangladeshis Turning Backs On India'
'Disgusting Bangladeshis Turning Backs On India'

'The present generation, either due to historical amnesia or political propaganda, has been fed a narrative that paints India as an adversary rather than an ally.'

5.5-earthquake in Nepal jolts Bihar districts
5.5-earthquake in Nepal jolts Bihar districts

Several places in Bihar were jolted by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal early on Friday, with tremors felt in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and other bordering districts, officials said.

How I Became A Coorg By Order!
How I Became A Coorg By Order!

'After his warm and affectionate farewell speech, the Chief of Staff of the formation asked me, "So, now you are off to Coorg to look after your coffee estates?"'For the last time, in Army uniform and much to his surprise, I replied,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD