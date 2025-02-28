Family of comatose Indian student gets US visa

11:31

Neelam Shinde's father said they got the visa in 30 minutes





Her father Tanhaji Shinde said: "I received a phone call from her roommate on February 16. However, she didn't tell me about the accident. Later, she informed Neelam's uncle about it. She is still in coma, however, her condition has improved slightly. We came here (to the embassy). They took our interview and granted visa in half an hour. We will leave (for the US) tomorrow. Both the Cental and Maharashtra government helped us a lot. The media also helped us. My daughter is in coma, we can't do much. I just wish she gets well soon."





On Wednesday, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule s urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Embassy in the US to help Neelam Shinde's father, Tanaji Shinde in getting US visa as he needs to visit her due to the medical emergency.

US Embassy grants visa to family of Neelam Shinde, who is admitted in a hospital there after suffering serious injuries in a road accident in California.