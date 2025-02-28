'Excise policy caused revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore'

12:34

Delhi CM with Dy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly





He also discussed about the upcoming CAG report on 'Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services'. Speaking to ANI, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "The facts in the CAG report are shocking...It caused a revenue loss of around Rs 2000 Crores." Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta had tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy.





The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi. Notably, the Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days till March 1. Further, on the upcoming CAG report on 'Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services, ' Gupta said, "It will be tabled in the Assembly around 3 pm (today)."

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday expressed concern over the tabled CAG report on the excise policy, which revealed a revenue loss of around Rs 2,000 crore.