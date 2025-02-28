HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Economy rebounds to 6.2% in Q3, lower than last year

Fri, 28 February 2025
19:51
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
The Indian economy grew by 6.2 percent in the December quarter, recovering sequentially from seven-quarter lows, but the expansion came in lower than last year and at a time when it faces growing headwinds from the threat of a US tariff war. 

The 6.2 percent growth in gross domestic product was higher than a revised reading of 5.6 percent expansion in the July-September 2024 period, according to data released by the statistics ministry on Friday. 

It was, however, lower than the RBI's estimate of 6.8 percent for the period. 

For the full 2024-25 fiscal (April 2024 to March 2025), the government now pegs GDP growth at 6.5 percent, marginally higher than its initial estimate of 6.4 percent but below the revised growth rate of 9.2 percent for 2023-24. 

The growth in the current fiscal and less than 7 percent expected in the next will keep India as the fastest-expanding major economy. 

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said the economic momentum is expected to sustain as exports and a rebound in government and private spending will support growth in the last quarter of the financial year. 

The recovery in October-December - the third quarter of the current fiscal - was primarily driven by a revival in government expenditure, keeping the construction GVA elevated, strong rural demand, and buoyant service exports. 

However, the recovery remains uneven across sectors, with urban demand still showing signs of weakness despite the festive and wedding season boost. -- PTI

