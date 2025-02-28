HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Cong top brass discuss strategy with Kerala party leaders

Fri, 28 February 2025
19:05
image
Top brass of the Congress along with party leaders from Kerala on Friday held a brainstorming session to discuss a strategy and the way forward ahead of next year's assembly elections, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that the people will defeat the "oppressive" and "communal" fronts in the state. 

The steps to be taken for strengthening the organisation and preparations for the assembly elections to be held next year were also discussed during the meeting, sources said. 

"Change is inevitable in Kerala. Congress has built the development paradigm and welfare model of Kerala, and we will do everything possible to bring our UDF to power. Next year, people will defeat both the oppressive and communal fronts in the state," Kharge said in a post on X. 

"We held a meeting of Kerala Congress leaders where we deliberated on our political strategy and the future of the state," he also said. 

Besides Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran and CLP leader in Kerala assembly VD Satheesan, and AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi were present at the meeting. -- PTI

