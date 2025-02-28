HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chamoli avalanche: 16 workers rescued

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
16:05
Representational image
Representational image
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that 16 out of 57 road construction workers, who got trapped under snow in an avalanche that hit near Mana village in Chamoli district today, have been rescued and efforts are on to save the remaining people. 

"57 of the BRO workers were trapped in the avalanche, out of which 16 workers have been rescued. All preparations have been made. We are taking help from the ITBP. The district administration and all others are in touch, and we are trying to rescue all as soon as possible," Chief Minister Dhami told reporters. 

CM Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are underway by personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and BRO. In a self-made video, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that personnel from the Indian Army, the ITBP, and the state disaster relief force have been mobilised for the rescue operation. 

"Information about an avalanche has been received. Around 57 labourers of BRO (Border Roads Organisation), who undertake snow-clearing operations, had camped there. Our teams have been mobilised - ITBP, SDRF and Administration. There is active rainfall and snowfall activities there. So, we are unable to deploy heli-services. Movement is difficult," the Chamoli DM said. 

He further said that there has been no reports of any casualties so far. "Since satellite phones and other such equipment are not available there, we have not been able to have a clear communication with them. But we have not received any official information of any casualty...We are receiving full support from higher authorities. We hope that our team will reach there and rescue them safely," the district magistrate said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chamoli avalanche: 16 out of 57 workers rescued
LIVE! Chamoli avalanche: 16 out of 57 workers rescued

Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'
Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'

As the Indian stock markets tumble under the panic set off by US President Donald Trump's tariff tantrums, three market experts weigh in on the reasons behind this fall, how much pain is left and how should investors adapt their...

Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number
Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday received a message from a Pakistani number, threatening to attack Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials said.

Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'
Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has resolved her long-running defamation case with veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar through mediation. Ranaut posted a photo with Akhtar on Instagram and said the cinema veteran was "kind and...

Agra techie ends life, blames wife in suicide video
Agra techie ends life, blames wife in suicide video

A 30-year-old tech firm employee in Agra, India, has died by suicide, leaving behind a video accusing his wife of driving him to the extreme step. The incident bears striking similarities to the death of Atul Subhash in Bengaluru last...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD