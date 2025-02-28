Chamoli avalanche: 16 workers rescued

16:05

Representational image





"57 of the BRO workers were trapped in the avalanche, out of which 16 workers have been rescued. All preparations have been made. We are taking help from the ITBP. The district administration and all others are in touch, and we are trying to rescue all as soon as possible," Chief Minister Dhami told reporters.





CM Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are underway by personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and BRO. In a self-made video, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that personnel from the Indian Army, the ITBP, and the state disaster relief force have been mobilised for the rescue operation.





"Information about an avalanche has been received. Around 57 labourers of BRO (Border Roads Organisation), who undertake snow-clearing operations, had camped there. Our teams have been mobilised - ITBP, SDRF and Administration. There is active rainfall and snowfall activities there. So, we are unable to deploy heli-services. Movement is difficult," the Chamoli DM said.





He further said that there has been no reports of any casualties so far. "Since satellite phones and other such equipment are not available there, we have not been able to have a clear communication with them. But we have not received any official information of any casualty...We are receiving full support from higher authorities. We hope that our team will reach there and rescue them safely," the district magistrate said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that 16 out of 57 road construction workers, who got trapped under snow in an avalanche that hit near Mana village in Chamoli district today, have been rescued and efforts are on to save the remaining people.