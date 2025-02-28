Canada vows 'strong response' to Trump's tariffs

09:48

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday issued a warning regarding the potential imposition of tariffs by the United States, stating that 'Canada will have an immediate and extremely strong response', CBC News reported.





"We will continue to do that work and do everything necessary to avoid these tariffs coming in, but like I said, if on Tuesday there are unjustified tariffs brought in on Canada, we will have an immediate and extremely strong response, as Canadians expect," Trudeau said.





The statement comes amid growing tensions over trade between the two countries.





US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the flow of illicit drugs into the US, allegedly coming from both Canada and Mexico.





As a result, Trump has decided to move forward with the imposition of tariffs on both countries, starting March 4.





Additionally, reciprocal tariffs are set to continue with full force from April 2.Further, Trudeau added that, 'the first thing on tariffs is to emphasise that our government, and indeed all of Team Canada, premiers, business leaders, community leaders, are focused on one thing, making sure that come Tuesday and for the weeks that follow, there are no tariffs imposed on Canada', as per CBC News.





"The tariffs that the president speaks of for next week are centered around the fentanyl crisis that they're facing in the United States, but that we are also facing in Canada," he added. -- ANI