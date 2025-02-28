BSE Sensex top losers today

18:21





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,414.33 points or 1.90 percent to settle at 73,198.10.





During the day, it plunged 1,471.16 points or 1.97 percent to 73,141.27.





Extending losses to the eighth straight day, the NSE Nifty slumped 420.35 points or 1.86 per cent to 22,124.70.





From its record peak of 85,978.25 hit on September 27 last year, the BSE benchmark index is down 12,780.15 points or 14.86 percent.





The Nifty dropped 4,152.65 points or 15.80 percent from its lifetime high of 26,277.35 hit on September 27, 2024.





From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra slumped over 6 percent followed by IndusInd Bank which tanked over 5 percent.





Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle and Maruti were also among the major laggards.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 2 percent on Friday, mirroring deep losses in global markets as the latest announcement of additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese products rattled investors.