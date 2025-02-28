HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 2%

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
17:16
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 2 per cent on Friday, mirroring deep losses in global markets after the latest announcement of additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products rattled investors.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,414.33 points or 1.90 per cent to settle at 73,198.10. During the day, it plunged 1,471.16 points or 1.97 per cent to 73,141.27. Extending losses to the eighth straight day, the NSE Nifty slumped 420.35 points or 1.86 per cent to 22,124.70.

From its record peak of 85,978.25 hit on September 27 last year, the BSE benchmark index is down 12,780.15 points or 14.86 per cent. The Nifty dropped 4,152.65 points or 15.80 per cent from its lifetime high of 26,277.35 hit on September 27, 2024.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! A single lemon sold for Rs 13,000 at TN temple auction
LIVE! A single lemon sold for Rs 13,000 at TN temple auction

Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'
Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'

As the Indian stock markets tumble under the panic set off by US President Donald Trump's tariff tantrums, three market experts weigh in on the reasons behind this fall, how much pain is left and how should investors adapt their...

41 workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli
41 workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli

Forty-one Border Road Organisation labourers working to clear snow near the high altitude border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were trapped under an avalanche on Friday.

Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number
Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number

The Whatsapp helpline of Mumbai traffic police received a message from a Pakistan number containing a threat to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office in Mantralaya, an official said on Friday.

Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'
Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has resolved her long-running defamation case with veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar through mediation. Ranaut posted a photo with Akhtar on Instagram and said the cinema veteran was "kind and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD