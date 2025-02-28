HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
A single lemon sold for Rs 13,000 at TN temple auction

Fri, 28 February 2025
A single lemon used in rituals at a temple in a village in this district, was auctioned for Rs 13,000, temple authorities said on Friday. As part of the annual Maha Shivaratri festival, the Pazhamthinni Karuppa Eswaran temple in Vilakkethi village conducted a midnight public auction on Wednesday, a tradition followed for several years. 

Devotees bid for sacred items placed on the idol of the main deity, including a lemon, a silver ring, and a silver coin. Thangaraj, a resident, secured the lemon for Rs 13,000, while Chidambaram from Arachalur purchased the silver ring for Rs 43,100. 

Ravikumar and Banupriya jointly bid Rs 35,000 for the silver coin. Temple officials stated that after the auction, the items were placed before the deity for special pujas. Devotees believe that owning these blessed objects brings prosperity and good health to their families. -- PTI

A single lemon sold for Rs 13,000 at TN temple auction
