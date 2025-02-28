HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
4 bird-flu cases detected in MP: Union health ministry

Fri, 28 February 2025
22:40
File image
Four cases of the highly-pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in three pet cats and a bird have been detected in Madhya Pradesh, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It added that necessary public-health measures were instituted after the avian influenza or bird-flu cases were notified on January 31 by the animal husbandry department. 

"Consequent upon the notification of highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) in three pet cats and in a live bird market in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, the necessary public health measures were instituted," the ministry said in a statement. 

The state has been asked to initiate control and containment operations in accordance with the Action Plan of Animal Husbandry for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021). 

All the birds in the live-bird market were culled and the market was closed for 21 days from the date of issuance of a sanitisation certificate, the statement said. Necessary actions, as outlined in the action plan of the animal husbandry department, have been initiated, it added. 

Necessary measures laid down in the Contingency Plan (2005) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India have also also been initiated. -- PTI

