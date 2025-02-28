HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3k Bangladeshis got birth certificates in Latur fraudulently: Somaiya

Fri, 28 February 2025
Share:
17:52
image
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday claimed 3,056 Bangladeshis have been issued birth certificates through fraudulent means in Latur. 

Talking to reporters after meeting the collector in Latur, the former Lok Sabha MP said the district administration has assured that an inquiry will be conducted. 

"More than 1.23 lakh Bangladeshis have got birth certificates in Maharashtra after submission of bogus documents. In Latur, 3,421 individuals from the neighbouring country sought birth certificates by submitting just Aadhaar cards at the tehsil office. Of these, 3,056 received birth certificates," he claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! A single lemon sold for Rs 13,000 at TN temple auction
LIVE! A single lemon sold for Rs 13,000 at TN temple auction

Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'
Bloodbath: 'Markets Can Fall Further From Here'

As the Indian stock markets tumble under the panic set off by US President Donald Trump's tariff tantrums, three market experts weigh in on the reasons behind this fall, how much pain is left and how should investors adapt their...

41 workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli
41 workers trapped after massive avalanche in Chamoli

Forty-one Border Road Organisation labourers working to clear snow near the high altitude border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were trapped under an avalanche on Friday.

Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number
Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pak number

The Whatsapp helpline of Mumbai traffic police received a message from a Pakistan number containing a threat to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office in Mantralaya, an official said on Friday.

Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'
Kangana settles case with 'kind and gracious Javed ji'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has resolved her long-running defamation case with veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar through mediation. Ranaut posted a photo with Akhtar on Instagram and said the cinema veteran was "kind and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD