18 fishermen rescued from burning trawler near Mumbai

Fri, 28 February 2025
18:39
An Indian Coast Guard vessel during the rescue operation off Alibag in Maharashtra/ANI Photo
As many as 18 fishermen were rescued in a multi-agency operation carried out after a fire broke out on board their trawler near the coast of Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Friday, the police said. 

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) separately said 14 fishermen were treated for burn injuries. 

The blaze erupted around 4 am when the trawler was about 7 nautical miles from Akshi coast in Alibag, located 100km from Mumbai, a senior police official said. 

He said a distress alert was received from the trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Raigad police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. 

At least 18 fishermen on board the vessel were rescued and brought to the coast safely, the official said. 

The police suspect that due to a snag in the trawler's engine, oil got collected in the silencer and triggered the fire, he said. 

The boat was in the sea for fishing for the last 14 days and returning to Sakhar village in the coastal district when the incident took place, according to the official. 

In a statement in Mumbai, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said at about 6.35 am, its ship Savitribai Phule, patrolling off the Maharashtra coast, observed thick smoke emanating on the horizon. -- PTI

