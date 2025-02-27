HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TMC's Abhishek dismisses speculation of rift with Mamata

Thu, 27 February 2025
20:31
Abhishek Banerjee/File image
Dismissing reports of his so-called 'rift' with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the party's MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday asserted that he remains a "loyal soldier of the TMC", and considered the party supremo as his leader. 

Addressing a gathering of senior party workers and leaders at the TMC's organisational meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Abhishek claimed that the opposition habitually takes recourse to spread such "canards' whenever an election comes knocking at the door. 

The meeting was aimed at outlining strategies for the 2026 assembly polls in the state. 

"Those who say that I am crossing over to the BJP, let me say that even if they slit my throat, I will continue to raise the 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' slogan from my severed windpipe," Abhishek said. 

Abhishek's statement assumes significance in the wake of his perceived recent absence from the forefront of Trinamool's organisational activities and largely remaining focused on social welfare pursuits, limited to the Diamond Harbour constituency which he represents in Parliament. 

"I know those people who are spreading such fake news. They have vested interests ahead of the next year's assembly polls," the MP added. 

Naming Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, Abhishek said he had "identified them as traitors' ahead of the previous elections. 

"I had exposed them before. I will do it once again with those who are trying to create unrest within our party,' the Diamond Harbour MP asserted. -- PTI

