T'gana tunnel collapse: Why hasn't CM visited, asks Oppn

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Kavitha said, "Workers, including 1-2 engineers, have been stuck inside the tunnel. It is an unfortunate incident, but it is very unfortunate to know and understand that the Chief Minister of Telangana has not visited the site to date, and he's not on top of things."





Kavitha expressed her concerns over the state's response to the collapse and called for immediate intervention.





"We demand that the Chief Minister immediately visit the site and take care of the rescue operations. We demand that the government takes this incident very seriously. CM should go to the site and take care of the entire incident," she added.





Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse site and said that officials had come up with a full proof plan to minimise the risk for the rescuers involved in the rescue operation and it will also accelerate the speed.





"The assessment was that the people going into rescue and to bring out the survivors would themselves be at a great risk. Yesterday and today till now we have assessed the situation and now we are telling you clearly how to minimise the risk for rescuers and how to go forward -- we have made a concrete plan of action now. We will be going with greater speed for saving the survivors and for all rescue and relief operations...We will finish everything in two days...," said Uttam Kumar Reddy.





Earlier, a team of expert miners, known for their crucial role in the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand, had been deployed to rescue workers trapped inside the collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana. Munna Qureshi, one of the rescuers, highlighted the challenges but assured that they were determined to complete the mission. -- ANI

