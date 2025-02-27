HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Student goes blind in one eye after 'thrashing' from principal, says mom

Thu, 27 February 2025
13:56
Representational image
A Class 3 student at a primary school in Moradabad allegedly suffered a severe eye injury, leading to a loss of vision in one eye, with accusations directed towards the school principal, an education department official said on Wednesday. 

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident that happened on Tuesday at Bhogpur Mithoni Primary School after the victim's mother, Jyoti Kashyap, lodged a complaint against the principal, Geeta Karal, to the District Magistrate. 

In her complaint, she claimed that her daughter, Himanshi, was blinded due to the severe injuries inflicted by the principal. However, Principal Geeta Karal denied the allegations, saying Himanshi already had a weak eyesight.

She said," The injury occurred when a classmate, Benazeer, was completing her work and accidentally struck Himanshi's face with her elbow, causing swelling in her eye." The situation escalated when Himanshi's mother visited the school the same day, requesting a medical certificate from the principal.

