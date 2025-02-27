HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stock markets close unchanged on monthly expiry day

Thu, 27 February 2025
16:45
UltraTech shares tank nearly 5%
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Thursday in a volatile trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows and monthly derivatives expiry. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex eked out gains of 10.31 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 74,612.43. During the day, it hit a high of 74,834.09 and a low of 74,520.78, gyrating 313.31 points. The NSE Nifty slipped 2.50 points or 0.01 per cent to 22,545.05, registering its seventh day of decline. As many as 31 Nifty components declined while 19 closed higher. Gains from financials and metal shares were offset by losses in capital goods and auto shares. 

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Zomato, Tata Steel and Nestle were the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement was the biggest loser, dropping by 4.99 per cent after it announced entry into cable and wires segment with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore in a plant in Gujarat.

