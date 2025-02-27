Shankaracharya slams 'Sarkari Kumbh' closing date

09:15





"The Maha Kumbh had already passed on Purnima. What is currently happening is the 'Sarkari Kumbh. The real Kumbh takes place in the month of Magh. The full moon of the Magh month had passed, and all the 'Kalpavasi' who were at the Kumbh had already left after the Purnima of Magh month," Shankaracharya said.





He emphasized that the government-organized event happening now did not hold the same spiritual significance as the traditional Kumbh mela, which he believes marks the true gathering of devotees.





In addition to his comments on the Kumbh, Shankaracharya also spoke about the upcoming March 17th agitation, where he aims to bring attention to the critical issue of cow slaughter.





"On March 17th, we gave a time for everyone to come together to discuss the matter of cow slaughter. We have asked all the political parties and governments across the country to come together and express their stance on whether they want to stop cow slaughter or continue it as it has been since the time of independence. We have given them time until March 17th to finalize their decision," he said.





The gathering will take place in Delhi, where Shankaracharya and other concerned leaders will wait for political parties, both in government and opposition, to announce their positions. Following their declarations, Shankaracharya noted that they would "formulate their own policy on the matter." -- ANI

