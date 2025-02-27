Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 87.21 against US dollar

19:48





Forex traders said the latest tariff announcements from the US have sent shockwaves through global markets, strengthening the dollar.





Moreover, month-end dollar demand also boosted the American currency.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.26 and touched the high of 87.12 against the greenback during intraday.





It also touched the low of 87.41 before ending the session at 87.21 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee fell sharply by 47 paise to settle at 87.19 against the US dollar. -- PTI

