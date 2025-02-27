HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 87.21 against US dollar

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
19:48
image
Rupee depreciated 2 paise to close at 87.21 (provisional) against US dollar as a muted trend in domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments. 

Forex traders said the latest tariff announcements from the US have sent shockwaves through global markets, strengthening the dollar. 

Moreover, month-end dollar demand also boosted the American currency. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.26 and touched the high of 87.12 against the greenback during intraday. 

It also touched the low of 87.41 before ending the session at 87.21 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee fell sharply by 47 paise to settle at 87.19 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Can show PM's deg to court, not strangers: DU to HC
LIVE! Can show PM's deg to court, not strangers: DU to HC

Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China
Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China

The Chinese Defence Ministry has stated that the Indian and Chinese militaries are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a "compressive and effective manner." This follows the disengagement process...

BJP MLA blames idli-sambar for Goa's tourist decline
BJP MLA blames idli-sambar for Goa's tourist decline

BJP MLA Michael Lobo claims that the sale of idli-sambar in beach shacks is contributing to a decline in international tourists visiting Goa. He attributes the issue to the influx of businessmen from other places, including Bengaluru,...

Bus rape: 13 police teams to nab accused, Rs 1L reward
Bus rape: 13 police teams to nab accused, Rs 1L reward

Pune Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a history-sheeter who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a state transport bus at the Swargate bus station. The accused, Dattatray Ramdas...

NIT-Calicut prof who praised Godse appointed as Dean
NIT-Calicut prof who praised Godse appointed as Dean

The Congress party has criticized the Modi government for appointing Dr Shaija A, a professor at NIT-Calicut, as Dean despite a pending police case against her for allegedly praising Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. The party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD