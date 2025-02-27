HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai apartment rented for Rs 2.6 L/month

Thu, 27 February 2025
15:47
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has given his property on rent in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 2.60 lakh per month, Square Yards said on Thursday. In a statement, Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of Rohit Sharma, the captain of Indian test team as well as one-day cricket team.

"The apartment rented out by Sharma is located in Lodha Marquise The Park, developed by Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha Group). It is a ready-to-move residential project spread across 7 acres.

"The apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft (129.8 square metre) and includes two car parking spaces," it added. The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore and is rented out for Rs 2.6 lakh, reflecting a 6 per cent rental yield, Square Yards said. 

Notably, Sharma and his father own another apartment in this project and the same was given on rent in October 2024 for Rs 2.65 lakh per month. -- PTI

