HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RG Kar doctor's parents to meet CBI director in Delhi today

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
08:42
image
The parents of the murdered woman doctor of RG Kar hospital are traveling to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the CBI director regarding the ongoing probe into the crime.

"We will be travelling to New Delhi tomorrow morning and will try to meet the CBI director. We had written to him regarding an appointment but there was no reply. Still, we are trying our luck," the father told PTI on Wednesday.

The parents, who will be accompanied by five representatives of the joint platform of doctors, will also meet their counsel in connection with the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court.

They are scheduled to return to the city on Thursday night. 

The body of the 31-year-old medic with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital on August 9. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Clashes at Delhi's SAU over non-veg on Maha Shivratri
LIVE! Clashes at Delhi's SAU over non-veg on Maha Shivratri

Woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate
Woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate

According to the woman, as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, a man approached her and engaged her in conversation, calling her 'Didi' (sister), and said the bus...

Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation
Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation

Dhoni was spotted wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Morse code.

What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...
What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...

Bleeding runs in the death overs and failing to offer adequate support to Joe Root cost England dearly, captain Jos Buttler said after their elimination from the Champions Trophy following an eight-run loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Tunnel collapse: Govt hopes to end rescue ops in 2 days
Tunnel collapse: Govt hopes to end rescue ops in 2 days

A team of experts involved in rescuing eight people trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Telangana have reached the end of the tunnel, but debris is hindering further progress. The rescue operation, described as one of the most...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD