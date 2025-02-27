HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police record arrest of accused in Kerala mass murders

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
22:01
image
The police on Thursday recorded the arrest of the lone accused in the gruesome mass murder, which occurred four days ago, in Venjaramoodu near Thiruvananthapuram. 

A police officer said the accused, Afan (23) was arrested in connection with the killing of his 88-year-old grandmother at her residence under the Pangode police station limits. 

The police recorded the arrest of the accused at the Government Medical College Hospital , where he is being treated after allegedly consuming poison, the officer said. 

Following the arrest, the magistrate visited the hospital and remanded him to judicial custody until March 13. 

The police initiated legal proceedings against Afan following his medical examination. 

Besides his grandmother, he brutally killed four people, including his 13-year-old brother, a woman in her early 20s who is said to be his lover, his paternal uncle, and his uncle's wife. 

He also seriously injured his mother. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private medical college hospital. 

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of two police stations --Venjaramoodu and Pangode -- and the arrest was recorded for the crime committed under the Pangode police station limits. 

The arrests in other cases will be recorded later, the police said.  

After committing the crime, he had appeared before the police in Venjaramoodu and confessed to the horrific act. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to attend Sufi music festival tomorrow
LIVE! Modi to attend Sufi music festival tomorrow

Ready to show Modi's degree to court, not strangers: DU
Ready to show Modi's degree to court, not strangers: DU

Delhi University (DU) has informed the Delhi High Court that it is willing to show its records on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree to the court, but not disclose it to "strangers" under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The...

Court seeks 26/11 records ahead of Rana's extradition
Court seeks 26/11 records ahead of Rana's extradition

A Delhi court has sought the trial records of the 26/11 terror attack from a Mumbai court ahead of the expected extradition of the crime's alleged mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India from the US. The US Supreme Court has cleared...

Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa
Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Union Carbide waste burning trial from tomorrow
Union Carbide waste burning trial from tomorrow

The first round of trial incineration of 10 tonnes of waste connected to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy has begun in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, amid tight security. The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the MP High Court's order...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD