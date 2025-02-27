Police record arrest of accused in Kerala mass murders

22:01





A police officer said the accused, Afan (23) was arrested in connection with the killing of his 88-year-old grandmother at her residence under the Pangode police station limits.





The police recorded the arrest of the accused at the Government Medical College Hospital , where he is being treated after allegedly consuming poison, the officer said.





Following the arrest, the magistrate visited the hospital and remanded him to judicial custody until March 13.





The police initiated legal proceedings against Afan following his medical examination.





Besides his grandmother, he brutally killed four people, including his 13-year-old brother, a woman in her early 20s who is said to be his lover, his paternal uncle, and his uncle's wife.





He also seriously injured his mother. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private medical college hospital.





The incident took place under the jurisdiction of two police stations --Venjaramoodu and Pangode -- and the arrest was recorded for the crime committed under the Pangode police station limits.





The arrests in other cases will be recorded later, the police said.





After committing the crime, he had appeared before the police in Venjaramoodu and confessed to the horrific act.

