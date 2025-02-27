HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Plastic use in idli preparation in Karnataka banned after health concerns

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
23:24
File image
File image
Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday announced a ban on the use of plastic in idli preparation after samples tested positive for carcinogenic elements due to the use of polythene sheets. 

He said the Karnataka Food Safety Department found that 52 hotels were using polythene sheets to prepare idlis. 

According to him, polythene, especially thin sheets, is carcinogenic, and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry. 

"The food safety department collected idli samples from 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier, cloth was used for cooking idlis, but we received information that hotels have recently started using plastic. So, our officers conducted inquiries at various locations," Rao told reporters. 

Out of 251 hotels, 52 were found using plastic, the minister said, adding, "Hoteliers should never have done this because plastic is carcinogenic, meaning it can cause cancer. These carcinogenic elements can enter the idli." 

Noting that action has been initiated, Rao said a clear message will be sent across, and plastic will be banned in the food-making process. 

"If anyone continues this practice, it should be brought to our notice," the minister said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 22 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh, explosives seized
LIVE! 22 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh, explosives seized

T'gana rescue op will be complete in 2 days: Minister
T'gana rescue op will be complete in 2 days: Minister

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort to...

Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa
Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China
Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China

The Chinese Defence Ministry has stated that the Indian and Chinese militaries are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a "compressive and effective manner." This follows the disengagement process...

Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?
Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set an ambitious goal of winning over 215 seats in the 2026 state assembly elections, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). She declared that the party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD