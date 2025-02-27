Plastic use in idli preparation in Karnataka banned after health concerns

23:24

He said the Karnataka Food Safety Department found that 52 hotels were using polythene sheets to prepare idlis.





According to him, polythene, especially thin sheets, is carcinogenic, and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry.





"The food safety department collected idli samples from 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier, cloth was used for cooking idlis, but we received information that hotels have recently started using plastic. So, our officers conducted inquiries at various locations," Rao told reporters.





Out of 251 hotels, 52 were found using plastic, the minister said, adding, "Hoteliers should never have done this because plastic is carcinogenic, meaning it can cause cancer. These carcinogenic elements can enter the idli."





Noting that action has been initiated, Rao said a clear message will be sent across, and plastic will be banned in the food-making process.





"If anyone continues this practice, it should be brought to our notice," the minister said. -- PTI

