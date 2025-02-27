Musk says he is fixing US govt computer systems

10:00





As he first stood up to speak, Musk said he was "tech support" and said DOGE was doing lots of work to "fix the government computer systems." He later added that he had received "a lot of death threats," over the work he has been doing, which has involved hundreds of people losing their jobs, as highlighted by CNN. Musk is not a Cabinet member and was not elected to office.





However, he said, "President Trump has put together the best Cabinet ever. And I do not give false praise. This is an incredible group of people. I don't think such a talented team has ever been assembled."





Over the weekend, Musk blasted out an email telling federal employees to explain their work or risk losing their jobs. One million federal workers have responded to that email after conflicting guidance from Musk, Trump and various agencies, CNN reported.





The email was something Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, spoke about in her briefing on Wednesday. -- ANI

