MLA blames idli-sambar for drop in Goa's int'l tourists

Thu, 27 February 2025
17:55
The sale of idli-sambar in beach shacks is causing a "decline' in international tourist footfall in Goa, claimed BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Thursday. 

Addressing a press conference at Calangute in North Goa, Lobo said the government alone cannot be blamed if fewer foreigners visit the coastal state as all stakeholders are equally responsible. 

Lobo rued that Goans have rented their beach shacks to businessmen from other places. 

"Some people from Bengaluru are serving 'vada pav' in the shacks, some are selling idli-sambar. (That's why) International tourism has been declining in the state for the past two years," he said. 

The legislator, however, did not elaborate on how the popular South Indian breakfast dish is affecting tourism in his state. 

"There is a hue and cry because of the drop in tourist numbers. In the coastal belt, be it North or South, there has been a sharp fall in the arrival of foreign visitors. A lot of factors are responsible for this," Lobo said. 

Everyone, as stakeholders, should bear the responsibility for it, he said. 

Lobo said some foreigners visit Goa every year, but younger tourists from abroad are going away from the state. 

"The tourism department and other stakeholders should hold a joint meeting and study the reasons why foreign tourists are not ready to come to Goa," he said. -- PTI

