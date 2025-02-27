Member of outlawed Maoist outfit arrested in Jharkhand

17:41





A special police team picked up Upendra Bhuiyan when he was going to Nagad village to meet his family on Wednesday, superintendent of police Reeshma Ramesan said in a press conference in Medininagar.





The 26-year-old Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee member was allegedly involved in an encounter on May 26 last year, that left two policemen dead, Ramesan said.





She said the police were searching for the Maoist activist for the last five years.





About a dozen cases were registered under various police stations in Chatra, Latehar and Palamu districts, the SP said.





On a lead provided by him, police recovered 652 live cartridges hidden in a forest, she said. -- PTI

A member of a banned Maoist outfit, who was involved in an encounter in which two policemen were killed last year, was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said on Thursday.