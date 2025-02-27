HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Member of outlawed Maoist outfit arrested in Jharkhand

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
17:41
image
A member of a banned Maoist outfit, who was involved in an encounter in which two policemen were killed last year, was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said on Thursday. 

A special police team picked up Upendra Bhuiyan when he was going to Nagad village to meet his family on Wednesday, superintendent of police Reeshma Ramesan said in a press conference in Medininagar. 

The 26-year-old Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee member was allegedly involved in an encounter on May 26 last year, that left two policemen dead, Ramesan said. 

She said the police were searching for the Maoist activist for the last five years. 

About a dozen cases were registered under various police stations in Chatra, Latehar and Palamu districts, the SP said. 

On a lead provided by him, police recovered 652 live cartridges hidden in a forest, she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MLA blames idli-sambar for drop in Goa's int'l tourists
LIVE! MLA blames idli-sambar for drop in Goa's int'l tourists

Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa
Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Class 3 student loses vision after injury at UP school
Class 3 student loses vision after injury at UP school

A Class 3 student in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly suffered a severe eye injury, leading to the loss of vision in one eye. The student's mother has accused the school principal of causing the injury, while the principal denies the...

Will die as...: DKS on attending Jaggi Vasudev's event
Will die as...: DKS on attending Jaggi Vasudev's event

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar faced criticism from within the party for his participation in Mahashivaratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit...

'3-Language Formula Is A Burden On All Students'
'3-Language Formula Is A Burden On All Students'

'Why should children, who are already burdened with so many subjects, be over-burdened with three languages?'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD