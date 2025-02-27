HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Manipur: Meitei group surrenders 246 firearms

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
23:50
File image
File image
Meitei group Arambai Tenggol on Thursday surrendered 246 firearms before security forces in Manipur, the police said. 

With these, a total of 307 firearms have been surrendered to the security forces before the end of the deadline set by Governor Ajay Bhalla in this regard on Thursday, a police statement said. 

Among the 307 firearms, 246 were handed over by the Arambai Tenggol group at the 1st Manipur Rifles campus, while 61 firearms were surrendered at various locations in both Imphal Valley and hill districts by both Meitei and Kuki village volunteers. 

Arambai Tenggol leader Saikhom Munindro Mangang said, "Our decision was influenced by key assurances provided by Governor Bhalla. These assurances included the complete eradication of illegal opium poppy cultivation across the state, implementation of border fencing to enhance security, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year, ensuring that Kuki militants do not launch further attacks, and safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur." 

Representatives of the outfit had called on the governor on February 25. Munindro said Arambai Tenggol representatives had also requested for general amnesty for its members, a request which authorities have agreed to consider. 

Additionally, the group secured an agreement allowing its unarmed members to move freely across the state, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: Meitei group surrenders 246 firearms
LIVE! Manipur: Meitei group surrenders 246 firearms

T'gana rescue op will be complete in 2 days: Minister
T'gana rescue op will be complete in 2 days: Minister

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort to...

Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa
Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China
Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China

The Chinese Defence Ministry has stated that the Indian and Chinese militaries are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a "compressive and effective manner." This follows the disengagement process...

Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?
Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set an ambitious goal of winning over 215 seats in the 2026 state assembly elections, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). She declared that the party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD