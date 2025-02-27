Manipur: Meitei group surrenders 246 firearms

23:50

With these, a total of 307 firearms have been surrendered to the security forces before the end of the deadline set by Governor Ajay Bhalla in this regard on Thursday, a police statement said.





Among the 307 firearms, 246 were handed over by the Arambai Tenggol group at the 1st Manipur Rifles campus, while 61 firearms were surrendered at various locations in both Imphal Valley and hill districts by both Meitei and Kuki village volunteers.





Arambai Tenggol leader Saikhom Munindro Mangang said, "Our decision was influenced by key assurances provided by Governor Bhalla. These assurances included the complete eradication of illegal opium poppy cultivation across the state, implementation of border fencing to enhance security, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year, ensuring that Kuki militants do not launch further attacks, and safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur."





Representatives of the outfit had called on the governor on February 25. Munindro said Arambai Tenggol representatives had also requested for general amnesty for its members, a request which authorities have agreed to consider.





Additionally, the group secured an agreement allowing its unarmed members to move freely across the state, he said. -- PTI

