Less than 1% of corporate health claims are for mental health

Thu, 27 February 2025
12:05
image
A survey conducted in 150 organisations, encompassing sectors like technology, healthcare, and retail, revealed that less than one per cent of corporate health insurance claims are related to mental health.

It is in sharp contrast to the last National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2015-16, which had revealed that 10.6 per cent adults in India suffered from mental disorders. 

The government recently launched the second phase of NMHS, which will come out with post pandemic scenario. The Economic Survey 2023-24 too had, for the first time, raised this critical issue while referring to NMHS.

"India's health insurance frameworks must evolve to provide comprehensive, compassionate coverage for mental health. By doing so, they would ensure that individuals with mental health conditions receive the care, dignity, and timely support they rightfully deserve," said Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Beyond awareness and stigma, structural problems within the insurance market also contribute to the low utilisation of mental health benefits. The health insurance coverage in India is largely for inpatients, but a big part of the mental health services is for the outpatient including consultations, therapy, and assessments, which are often excluded from coverage.

"The exclusions within policies pose a significant challenge. They further diminish the already limited scope of mental health coverage," said Sanjay Kedia, CEO, Marsh McLennan India.Separately, Kedia said, more firms are now extending Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and making available digital mental health services, including AI-based solutions.

-- Business Standard

