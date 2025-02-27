HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jio handled 20 mn voice call requests on peak day at Maha Kumbh

Thu, 27 February 2025
22:18
Jio Infocomm Ltd on Thursday said its network handled 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests successfully on peak day at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. 

"The Jio True 5G Standalone (SA) network delivered exceptional customer experience amidst record-breaking participation at Maha Kumbh 2025," Jio said in a statement. 

Millions of visitors shared images and videos of the Maha Kumbh and stayed connected with friends and family during the event, it said. 

The unprecedented voice and data traffic demand during the event was met with pro-active planning, advanced design, innovative mega capacity solution deployments and real time traffic monitoring by Ericsson and Jio, it added. 

"During one of the peak days, Jio network catered to 20 million voice and 400 million data service requests on 5G successfully. An estimated 55 percent of the total data traffic during the event has been served by Ericsson 5G solutions," it said. 

An estimated 66.21 crore people visited Prayagraj since January 13. -- PTI

