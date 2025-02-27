Is Mamata Banerjee's nephew joining BJP?

15:00





Speaking at gathering, Banerjee said that a new illusion was being spread in the market that he was joining BJP. He further stated that he would only preach 'Mamata Banerjee Zinadabad' even if anyone slit his throat.





"A new illusion is being spread in the market that Abhishek Banerjee will join the BJP. Even if you slit my throat, the slogan 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' will still come out of my mouth..." Banerjee said while addressing a gathering.





Further, he said that the party would continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP if the party had support from the TMC leaders.





"Till the time all of you (TMC leaders) are with us, we will continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP... Those who spoke against the party have been identified. I was the one to identify Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari who went against the party," he further stated. -- ANI

