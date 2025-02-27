HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is Mamata Banerjee's nephew joining BJP?

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
15:00
image
TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday rubbished the rumors of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at gathering, Banerjee said that a new illusion was being spread in the market that he was joining BJP. He further stated that he would only preach 'Mamata Banerjee Zinadabad' even if anyone slit his throat.

"A new illusion is being spread in the market that Abhishek Banerjee will join the BJP. Even if you slit my throat, the slogan 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' will still come out of my mouth..." Banerjee said while addressing a gathering.

Further, he said that the party would continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP if the party had support from the TMC leaders.

"Till the time all of you (TMC leaders) are with us, we will continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP... Those who spoke against the party have been identified. I was the one to identify Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari who went against the party," he further stated. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is Mamata Banerjee's nephew joining BJP?
LIVE! Is Mamata Banerjee's nephew joining BJP?

Modi calls Maha Kumbh 'Maha Yagya of unity', hails UP govt
Modi calls Maha Kumbh 'Maha Yagya of unity', hails UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that over 65 crore people visited the sacred site in Prayagraj since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13.

Bus rape: 13 police teams to nab accused, Rs 1L reward
Bus rape: 13 police teams to nab accused, Rs 1L reward

Pune Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a history-sheeter who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a state transport bus at the Swargate bus station. The accused, Dattatray Ramdas...

Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit the hidden face: Stalin
Hindi is the mask, Sanskrit the hidden face: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reiterated the state's opposition to Hindi imposition by the Centre, calling it a 'mask' for Sanskrit. He also claimed that the National Education Policy (NEP) is being used to promote Sanskrit in...

Did Sonakshi Change Her Religion After Marriage?
Did Sonakshi Change Her Religion After Marriage?

When Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, eyebrows were raised when her brothers Luv and Kush Sinha did not attend.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD