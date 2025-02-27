HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka return home

Thu, 27 February 2025
17:11
27 Indian fishermen who have been repatriated by Sri Lanka/Courtesy India in SL on X
As many as 27 Indian fishermen repatriated by Sri Lanka have returned, officials said. 

The fishermen, arrested earlier by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary line, arrived here on Wednesday by air, they said. 

The high commission of India in Colombo assisted the fishermen in their return. 

The state government arranged vehicles for the fishermen on their journey back home. 

The fishers had set sail from Rameswaram in December last when they were apprehended by Lankan authorities. -- PTI

