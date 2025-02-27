India Inc poised to see average salary hike of 9.4% in 2025

16:44





The report showed that as many as 6 in 10 Indian employers are keen to explore the potential of AI for employee rewards and compensation strategies over the next three years.





"The report reveals that India Inc. is set to witness an average salary increase of 9.4 per cent in 2025, a slight moderation from the 9.6 per cent recorded in 2024. Overall employee attrition rate dropped from 18.3 per cent in 2023 to 17.5 per cent in 2024," it said.





Nearly 60 per cent employers are looking to leverage AI across critical areas such as salary benchmarking, real-time pay equity analysis, and customisable benefits for employees. -- PTI

