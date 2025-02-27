I had said no such thing: Shashi Tharoor on state of journalism

18:32





'A rather important thread that I hope will be read in our country's journalism schools: The last few days have offered an object lesson in how the news is "made",' the MP posted on X.





'@IndianExpress wanted to draw attention to their new Malayalam podcast, so they did two somewhat shameless things: First, they took an innocuous statement (I said i had multiple "options to spend my time' in literary pursuits) and made a headline out of it in English that implied i was exploring other political options. And as usual, the rest of the media reacted to the headline and the political class reacted to the media, and I was left dealing with the mess! The expression #BreakingNews has multiple meanings after all!





'Second, the Express ran a fake news story claiming i had decried the absence of a leader in @incKerala. This resulted in a front page story in @the_hindu and other media and triggered three days of discussions on Kerala's television channels. When i challenged this claim, i was provided an English "translation' of my Malayalam interview in which I had allegedly said this. I insisted on seeing the video clip, and was told I would have to wait till Wednesday for its release. When the video emerged yesterday, it was clear that I had said no such thing. A correction has now been belatedly issued by the paper -- after all the damage has been done.





'What protection does a public figure have against such flagrantly irresponsible journalism? The @IndianExpress got a huge amount of attention to its podcast and the media got days of headlines -- but no one spares a thought for the days of abuse, insult, calumny (as well as unexpected support and even adulation) that came my way -- all because of things i hadn't said. I am yet to receive an apology from anyone involved. But some good has come out of all this'.





'While this kerfuffle might blow over, it has brought a lot of issues out into the open. I suddenly discovered what a lot of people really thought of me and learned from others' speculations about options that i hadn't ever considered exercising. Some people woke up to issues they had been complacent about and others found reasons to vent their feelings. Suddenly my place in Indian politics was being discussed -- in a few cases enlighteningly and with insight. All of this has been hugely instructive and eye-opening for me. Except for the crucial detail that the entire story was baseless, and the spin given to my words was clearly neither what i had said nor the intended meaning of what i did say!!





'I have long been a faithful reader of the @indianexpress, which has a remarkable history and still has the best op-ed pages in the Indian media. But this episode has merely added to my profound scepticism about Indian journalism altogether, which has again maintained its usual standards of utter unreliability. I write this thread in sorrow, not in anger. You cannot blame anyone for being themselves. This is sadly what our journalistic culture has become: scant regard for accuracy or veracity, lust for clickbait headlines, breathless obsession with the speculative and the trivial. Our democracy cannot do without a free press.





'As a convinced democrat, I will never call for greater regulation or controls on the media. But is it completely futile to hope for better standards of journalism in our country? Not less journalism -- just better journalism?'





Tharoor closed his posts with Joseph Conrad's quote: A writing may be lost; a lie may be written; but what they eye has seen is truth and remains in the mind!

Congress member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, who has been in the proverbial eye of the storm ever since thereported earlier this week that the MP had said on its Malayalam podcast that he "had multiple options' to consider (away from the Congress party), has in a lengthy post on X clarified just what he said, what the media has made out of it.