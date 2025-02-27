HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How many people took a dip at Kumbh? 90L, 66cr, 37cr?

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
12:53
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attributed the success of Mahakumbh 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees have taken a dip in the holy Triveni.

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good management along with grandeur and divinity. In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees including revered saints and sages have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni." 

CM Yogi further said that the religious gathering bound the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. 

"This festival of humanity, which gives the nectar message of 'all people are one' to the whole world, is binding the whole world in the thread of unity with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Your guidance and good wishes always provide new energy to all of us. Thank you very much, Prime Minister! Har Har-Gange, victory to Lord Beni Madhav!," he further said. 

The Uttar Pradesh CM was replying to PM Modi's blog that reflected on the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a "Maha Yagya of unity." In his post on the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his awe at the overwhelming unity displayed by the 140 crore countrymen who gathered for the 45-day event in Prayagraj."\

"The Maha Kumbh has concluded...the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh..." PM Modi wrote. PM Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for making the Maha Kumbh of unity a great success. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi govt to probe govt money used in 'Sheesh Mahal'
LIVE! Delhi govt to probe govt money used in 'Sheesh Mahal'

Bus rape: 13 police teams to nab accused, Rs 1L reward
Bus rape: 13 police teams to nab accused, Rs 1L reward

Pune Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of a history-sheeter who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a state transport bus at the Swargate bus station. The accused, Dattatray Ramdas...

T'gana tunnel rescue ops intensified by removing obstacles
T'gana tunnel rescue ops intensified by removing obstacles

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort to...

'3-Language Formula Is A Burden On All Students'
'3-Language Formula Is A Burden On All Students'

'Why should children, who are already burdened with so many subjects, be over-burdened with three languages?'

NIT-Calicut prof who praised Godse appointed as Dean
NIT-Calicut prof who praised Godse appointed as Dean

The Congress party has criticized the Modi government for appointing Dr Shaija A, a professor at NIT-Calicut, as Dean despite a pending police case against her for allegedly praising Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. The party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD