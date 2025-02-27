How many people took a dip at Kumbh? 90L, 66cr, 37cr?

12:53





In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good management along with grandeur and divinity. In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees including revered saints and sages have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni."





CM Yogi further said that the religious gathering bound the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.





"This festival of humanity, which gives the nectar message of 'all people are one' to the whole world, is binding the whole world in the thread of unity with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Your guidance and good wishes always provide new energy to all of us. Thank you very much, Prime Minister! Har Har-Gange, victory to Lord Beni Madhav!," he further said.





The Uttar Pradesh CM was replying to PM Modi's blog that reflected on the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a "Maha Yagya of unity." In his post on the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his awe at the overwhelming unity displayed by the 140 crore countrymen who gathered for the 45-day event in Prayagraj."\





"The Maha Kumbh has concluded...the Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh..." PM Modi wrote. PM Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for making the Maha Kumbh of unity a great success. -- ANI

