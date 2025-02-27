Govinda, Sunita divorce rumours swirl amid conflicting reports

21:22





As is often the case with film stars and their personal lives, there have been lots of rumours, some gossip but little clarity.





Lalit Bindal, lawyer and a close family friend of the Hero No 1 star, said Ahuja has indeed filed for divorce. "... there are some misunderstandings. I can confirm that she filed for divorce. I have the notice with me. But it will be settled soon," Bindal told PTI.





Asked to comment on the divorce reports, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said the matter has been blown out of proportion.





"Govinda ji doesn't want to comment on the rumours. He is busy working on his two home production films. He is upset with the way things have come out. It's disheartening," Sinha said.





There is no friction, just a difference of opinion between the couple, he added.





"It is regarding the work he is doing under his home production banner. Sunita ji wants him to wisely make choices," Sinha said.





Bindal also addressed the rumours that the couple have been living separately for many years.





"It is not like that they live separately. You take any minister or politician, they have an official bungalow. Same is the case with Govinda. He has a flat directly opposite his bungalow... Many politicians and film stars come over for meetings so he stays in the official bungalow... And this has been the case since 2004," he said. -- PTI

Are actor Govinda and his wife of 38 years Sunita Ahuja headed for divorce? His lawyer says yes, his manager admits to "just a difference of opinion", the star himself doesn't want to comment and Sunita has been giving multiple interviews indicating that all may not be well.