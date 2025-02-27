Goa issues show-cause notices to 99 beach shacks for violating rules

20:19

File image





The tourism department has been allotting shacks to the locals on beaches under the Goa Shack Policy.





During a surprise inspection, 80 shacks in North Goa and 19 in South Goa were found to have violated the policy, the department said in a release.





"The inspection revealed multiple violations of the Goa Shack Policy, including instances of subletting. As a result, show-cause notices have been issued to the violators," a spokesperson of the department said. -- PTI

The Goa tourism department has issued show-causes notices to 99 beach shacks for allegedly violating the state's policy concerning such joints, an official said on Thursday.