Goa issues show-cause notices to 99 beach shacks for violating rules

Thu, 27 February 2025
20:19
File image
The Goa tourism department has issued show-causes notices to 99 beach shacks for allegedly violating the state's policy concerning such joints, an official said on Thursday. 

The tourism department has been allotting shacks to the locals on beaches under the Goa Shack Policy. 

During a surprise inspection, 80 shacks in North Goa and 19 in South Goa were found to have violated the policy, the department said in a release. 

"The inspection revealed multiple violations of the Goa Shack Policy, including instances of subletting. As a result, show-cause notices have been issued to the violators," a spokesperson of the department said. -- PTI 

