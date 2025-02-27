HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi: Two arrested for snatching a bag of cash from woman army officer

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
19:14
image
Two people have been arrested for snatching a bag of cash from a woman army officer inside a bank in GTB Enclave area of Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Thursday. 

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Md Parvej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, natives of Mumbai. 

Both suspects have a history of involvement in multiple cheating cases, said the officer. 

"On February 21, a snatching incident involving a woman army personnel inside a bank in Dilshad Garden area was reported and an FIR was registered at GTB Enclave. Further investigation was initiated," deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said. 

He added that the police analysed CCTV footage, which revealed that the accused had arrived in a TSR (three-seater rickshaw). 

The driver was traced and questioned, revealing that the suspects had travelled from Gokalpuri Metro Station and later returned there after the crime, he said. 

The officer further said that on February 25, both accused were arrested from their rented accommodation, and Rs 21,500 in stolen cash was also recovered. 

During interrogation, the accused revealed their method of operation -- targeting bank customers by deceiving them into believing they had received fake or torn currency from the cashier. 

In the process, they would discreetly steal cash from them, the DCP added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I had said no such thing: Shashi Tharoor
LIVE! I had said no such thing: Shashi Tharoor

Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa
Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Class 3 student loses vision after injury at UP school
Class 3 student loses vision after injury at UP school

A Class 3 student in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly suffered a severe eye injury, leading to the loss of vision in one eye. The student's mother has accused the school principal of causing the injury, while the principal denies the...

Will die as...: DKS on attending Jaggi Vasudev's event
Will die as...: DKS on attending Jaggi Vasudev's event

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar faced criticism from within the party for his participation in Mahashivaratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit...

'3-Language Formula Is A Burden On All Students'
'3-Language Formula Is A Burden On All Students'

'Why should children, who are already burdened with so many subjects, be over-burdened with three languages?'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD