Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi govt to probe govt money used in 'Sheesh Mahal'

Thu, 27 February 2025
12:02
Arvind Kejriwal's former bungalow
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma said an investigation will be initiated into the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy to determine how much government money was used in renovating former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. 

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, used by Kejriwal while he was the CM, has been dubbed by the BJP as a "Sheesh Mahal". The BJP, which removed the AAP from power in Delhi earlier this month, has accused him of misusing public funds for "luxury additions" in the bungalow. 

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, Verma stated, "The lavish Chief Minister's office, built three years ago under the AAP government, will be investigated to determine how much money was spent on its reconstruction and on what basis officials granted permission for such expenses."

"The Chief Minister's residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, will also be examined to assess how much money the previous government allocated for its renovation," said Verma, who defeated Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the February 5 assembly polls. 

Verma, who also serves as the PWD Minister, visited Defence Colony to inspect ongoing infrastructure projects alongside senior department officials. During the visit, he reviewed a damaged culvert ('puliya') that has been in disrepair for the past two years, causing road closures and severe traffic congestion in the area. 

He directed officials to expedite the tender process, assuring residents that repair work would commence by April. Highlighting the significance of the route, he stated, "This road leads to Barapullah and is a crucial corridor for commuters. Due to negligence by the previous government, the cost of the Barapullah project has doubled from its original sanction." 

Criticising the former administration, he added that over the past ten years, no minister from Arvind Kejriwal's team had visited the site to monitor its progress. -- PTI

