Can show PM's deg to court, not strangers: DU to HC

Thu, 27 February 2025
19:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image
Delhi University on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that it was willing to show to court its records on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree but not disclose it to strangers under RTI. 

Appearing before Justice Sachin Datta, solicitor general Tushar Mehta made the submission following which the court reserved its verdict on DU's plea against a CIC order directing disclosure of information with respect to the bachelor's degree of the prime minister. 

"DU has no reservation in showing it to the court (but can't) put the university's record for scrutiny by strangers," Mehta said. 

The order of the CIC, he said, deserved to be set aside for the "right to privacy" superseded the "right to know". 

"What is demanded is the degree of an erstwhile student who is the Prime Minister. As a university, we have nothing to hide. We have the year-wise record. University has no objection in showing the record to the court. There is a degree from 1978, bachelor of art," Mehta submitted. 

Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the Central Information Commission (CIC) on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it. 

The RTI plea sought details of all the students who wrote the exam in 1978. 

The high court stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017. 

The court also reserved its judgement on other similar petitions as well. -- PTI

